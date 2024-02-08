Vernon Winter Carnival is racing beds, looking to name its new mascot

Teams of five went head-to-head during the Total Restoration-Castanet Bed Races Wednesday.

Held in the Kal Tire Place parking lot, the Vernon Winter Carnival event was revived last year after being put on hold for several years.

The fun event also marked the halfway point of the carnival that wraps up this weekend, but there are still plenty of things to see and do.

“We have got the pee-wee hockey tournament kicking off with the opening ceremonies at 5:30,” said carnival executive director Kris Fuller as she took in the bed races.

There is still time to purchase carnival raffle and 50-50 tickets. The online auction is also happening through carnival.

“There are more events happening online and at home,” Fuller said. “I love those events because you can do them from anywhere.”

Carnival also has a new mascot who is in need of a name.

“We have yeti...yeti has been at a few things, but yeti does not have a name so we tasked you to help come up with a name,” said Fuller.

People have until Friday at midnight to submit their suggested name, which will be chosen this weekend.

For a full list of carnival times, places and events, visit the carnival website or pick up a carnival brochure.