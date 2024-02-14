Vernon's Gallery Vertigo is on the move as it waits for a decision on increased funding

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Vernon’s Gallery Vertigo is on the move.

The not-for-profit, artist-run centre has officially closed the doors of its current location to the public, and is set to move across downtown. The gallery will be taking up residence in the former Expressions of Time bookstore location at 2901 30 Ave. in April.

Prior to the move, the gallery had gone before the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee to ask for an increase in its operating budget to adjust for increased rental costs.

“We were struggling to find a place that would have suited the types of things that we were prepared to do. And some of our plans for the future,” said Brigitte Red, executive director and board member.

“Part of the struggle was that most commercial spaces were averaging at $21 a square foot, $20 a square foot, and we were currently paying $12 a square foot. So that was a substantial increase.”

The gallery is requesting its operating funding be increased to $30,000, up from $20,000. GVAC has yet to make a decision about the request.

Red said the decision to move came because the gallery's landlord seemed unwilling to sign a lease for longer than a year.

“As a gallery, you cannot really plan strategically…if you have to worry about whether you're going to be able to renew your lease every year. So we needed a place where we were assured of a lease that was going to be long term,” Red said.

Additional reasons for the move were listed in the gallery application to GVAC, including safety concerns, a lack of parking and a hampered ability to fundraise.

The gallery is in the process of moving out of its current spot and into the new one. The new 30th Avenue location is expected to be open to the public on April 2.

Artists will continue to be featured every month in the new gallery location. Red says the goal of Gallery Vertigo is to provide a space for artists just entering their career.

A farewell party is taking place Sunday at the old location, 102-3105 28th Ave., from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person.

"After six fabulous years in our 28th Avenue location in downtown Vernon, the Gallery is moving to 30th Avenue. To celebrate we are inviting our members and the public to come and help us say goodbye," said a post on a Facebook event page.

Music for the event will be provided by Holly 101 and Manfred Harter. Light refreshments will be available.