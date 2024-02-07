Vernon elementary school wins award for Minecraft themed parade float

Photo: Vernon Winter Carnival

Minecraft helped St. Jame Secondary School win some cash over the weekend.

The Vernon Winter Carnival awarded the school $500 for its Minecraft float in Saturday’s parade.

“Christel Cam Memorial Award for parade entry with most spirit goes to St. James Elementary School with their Minecraft theme,” said Kris Fuller, with Vernon Winter Carnival.

Hundreds of votes were tallied to name the school as the winner. They received the cash prize and a trophy.

The school beat out more than 80 floats participating in the parade, which thousands of people lined the streets to watch.

Viewers would have seen a larger-than-life Minecraft character on the winning float alongside students wearing masks to look like characters themselves.