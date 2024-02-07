20-cent-a-litre difference for gas at Vernon stations

Photo: The Canadian Press

Gas prices are all over the map in Vernon, with a 20-cent-a-litre difference at some stations.

According to gasbuddy.com, the price of petrol ranges from as 'low' as 139.9 to as high as 159.9.

Several gas stations are holding steady at 143.9.

As of 10:30 Wednesday morning, the 25th Avenue Petro-Can had the lowest price in town at 139.9.

Across the street, the Super Save is selling for 141.9 cents a litre.

Gas stations in Enderby are also selling the liquid gold for 139.9 a litre.

In Salmon Arm, some stations are at 139.9, while others have taken a 20-cent-a-litre jump to 159.9.

In Kamloops and Kelowna motorists are shelling out between 151.9 and 162.9 a litre.

Penticton drivers are paying between 148.9 and 163.9 a litre.

And of course, Calgary drivers are paying significantly less at 119.9 a litre at the city's Costco.