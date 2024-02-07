51st annual Coca Cola Classic Pee Wee tournament kicks off Thursday morning

Photo: Facebook

Hockey stars of tomorrow will be in Vernon for the 51st annual Coca Cola Classic.

The Pee Wee tournament boasts some prestigious names from its half a century of competition.

Rudy Poeschek, Brent Gilchrist, Troy Mick, Jason Podollan, Andrew Ebbett and Curtis Lazar are all tournament alumni who went on to sign with NHL teams.

The Classic begins Thursday morning at 8 a.m. when the host Vernon Watkin Motors Mustangs take on the Okotoks Oilers from Alberta.

All the games in the four-day tournament that has eight teams will be held at Kal Tire Place North.

The tourney features teams mostly from BC and Alberta, but the California Goldrush have made the trip north this year to get in on the action.

The annual event was cancelled in 2021 and 2022, because of COVID restrictions, but returned during the Vernon Winter Carnival last year.

The host Mustangs have won the tournament nine times, including 'three-peats' from 2016 to 2018 and 2006 to 2008.

For more information and when the teams are playing, click here.