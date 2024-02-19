New leadership at Vernon & District Immigrant & Community Services Society

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Vernon & District Immigrant & Community Services Society is welcoming two new members of its leadership team.

Martin Friedrich has been appointed as the new executive director and Harriet Gutang as the new manager of operations.

VDICSS say Friedrich and Gutang both bring leadership skills and related experience to their roles. Both have previously worked for the society, giving them an understanding of VDICSS’ programs and services

“We wish Martin and Harriet the very best in their new positions as they take on the responsibilities of running VDICSS as well as leading the organization in new and exciting directions,” said the society.

Friedrich says his vision for VDICSS is increasing community awareness and doing more with community partners.

Gutang says moving to Canada and making Vernon her home in 2021 gave her a sense of commitment to helping newcomers.

“It’s a privilege to welcome and serve newcomers and immigrants in our community, as I was in the same boat not too long ago. I am thrilled to continue to help formalize thorough and supportive programs for them,” said Harriet.

VDICSS also expressed its gratitude to Amelia Sirianni, the organization’s most recent executive director, for her vision and contributions to VDICSS.

The Vernon & District Immigrant & Community Services Society offers services for newcomers, immigrants, refugees, and naturalized citizens, helping with settlement and integration into Canada and Vernon.