SUV takes out railings near BX Elementary crosswalk

Photo: Contributed No injuries in crash near BX Elementary

Timing is everything and this proved true for a single-vehicle incident in the BX Tuesday afternoon.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and BX Rescue crews were called to the scene of a single vehicle accident in front of BX Elementary School just after 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

One witness who arrived before emergency responders says the lone occupant of a white SUV hit the railing near the crosswalk on Silver Star Road.

“If this was 25 minutes earlier, this could have been far more serious,” says the witness.

Luckily children had left school for the day and no one was injured.