Vernon families invited to take part in second annual Canada-wide Turkey Bowl event

Photo: Pixabay $17,500 in cash prizes up for grabs in cross Canada Turkey Bowl

Think Turkey and Bowling Canada are teaming up once again, inviting Canadians to visit a lane near them to take part in the second annual Turkey Bowl.

The event is set for the Family Day long weekend, and despite its name, no frozen turkeys will be tossed down any bowling lanes. Last year, over 650,000 people showed up at bowling alleys from coast to coast to try their hand at bowling a turkey — three strikes in a row.

Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes is looking forward to again participating in the national event, which offers $17,500 in cash prizes.

Owner Sandi Soroka said quite a few of her customers walked away with $50 prizes last year, and this year could be even more profitable for turkey bowlers.

“They gave out prizes last year on a first come, first served basis, but didn’t think about the time zone difference. This year will be different,” she said.

Soroka warned families that if they are planning to participate in Turkey Bowl 2024, they’ll need to plan ahead as lanes will book up very quickly.