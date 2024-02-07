Carnival Cops looking to round up workplace renegades and cash in on petty crimes

Tracey Prediger

It’s a round-up of Vernon’s most wanted.

Arrest the Best is a long standing Winter Carnival tradition that will be happening all week long.

This is where residents can have their boss or co-worker arrested all in good fun. Crimes can range from taking the office stapler home to drinking the last cup of coffee in the office without making a new pot.

Castanet joined in the fun Tuesday, and had the cuffs slapped on the news team's newest addition. Chelsey Mutter’s crime was leaving dishes in the office sink overnight.

Arrangements can be made for anyone in the city to be arrested and forms can be found here.

Residents can request the time of arrest time, and the Carnival Cops will do their best to accommodate this week, with the fun wrapping up Friday at 6:00 p.m.

Once the paperwork has been issued, the Carnival Cops show up with a tongue in cheek warrant and make their arrest.

Jail time will be served in full public view, as the jail is parked on the street in front of each business or office — and no one is given a get out of jail free card. The minimum bail is set at $100.

All money raised goes to support Vernon’s Winter Carnival Society.