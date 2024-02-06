Snow dump at SilverStar might be worth a doctor's note for a 'sick day'

Photo: SilverStar Mountain Resort

Snow at SilverStar Mountain Resort is getting close to requiring a doctor's note.

At least according to the ski hill's own measuring stick.

The resort says it saw 12 cm of snow fall over the past 12 hours, with more still expected to fall, prompting some to think about taking a "sick day" from work to experience the powder.

"A southerly flow will keep the snow falling on Tuesday," says the SilverStar website.

"On Wednesday, a low dropping into our region from the northwest will bring light snow. High pressure building on Thursday will cut off the moisture feed, and we will see partial clearing for the second half of the work week."

The hill has had its up and downs with the weather this winter season, having recently closed terrain due to warm weather.

This snowfall seems to have helped the hill, with 128 out of 132 runs, all 10 ski lifts, and 39 of 41 cross-country trails open Tuesday.