A Vernon mountie takes part in 'world's toughest' ultra marathon across the Yukon

Photo: Facebook/ National Police Federation

One of Vernon’s finest is currently in the Yukon, hiking across wintery terrain for fun.

Cpl. Brady Kyle is a dog handler with the Vernon RCMP, and is completing the Yukon Arctic Ultra 2024. He has lots of fellow Mounties cheering him on from his home squad at the Vernon RCMP and the National Police Federation.

The arctic marathon is said to be difficult due to the the extreme coldness in the Yukon in January and February, the nature of the trail and the distance covered by the athletes.

“Due to extreme conditions and rough terrain, this is the world's toughest ultra-marathon, with participants having to travel up to 300 kilometres/450 miles in eight days on foot, bike or cross-country skiing,” reads a National Police Federation Facebook post.

According to its website, the ultra-marathon follows the “Yukon Quest trail, the trail of the world’s toughest Sled Dog Race.” The route will have racers travelling from Whitehorse to various stops in the Yukon.

Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Treleski says, “We are definitely excited and are wishing him all the best.”

“We wish Cpl Kyle safety and success in his battle against the Arctic elements and exhaustion to reach this major event. Every participant is a winner in our eyes - for showing up,” said the National Police Federation.

You can follow his progress online here.