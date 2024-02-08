Learn more about capital projects as City of Vernon hosts one stop shop for Q & A

Photo: City of Vernon $29 million in capital projects for City of Vernon in 2024

Residents can learn about some big capital works projects the City of Vernon has planned for this year at an upcoming open house.

There are 23 capital projects planned for 2024 with total spending coming in at $29 million. $7.2 million of that will come from taxes according to the City.

The impacts of the 1.9% infrastructure levy, directed entirely and immediately to infrastructure, are now becoming visible throughout the City.

Residents and business owners are encouraged to find out about several community improvements at one time. There will be opportunity to speak with project teams, review designs, and have questions answered.

Some of the larger projects are:

Pleasant Valley Road and 39th Avenue Roundabout

32nd Avenue Reconstruction – 18th Street to 20th Street

43rd Street Vernon Creek Crossing

Polson Park Vernon Creek Naturalization Phase 1

Updates on the Active Living Centre project will also be available.

The open house will take place at the Vernon Recreation Centre on Feb. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m.

If you’re interested but can’t attend, click here or call the Infrastructure Management Department at 250-549-6757 for more information.