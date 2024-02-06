Opposition leader Kevin Falcon hosts BC United town hall in Vernon Thursday night

Photo: BC United Opposition leader Kevin Falcon hosts town hall in Vernon Thursday night

The leader of the province’s official opposition will be in Vernon Thursday night.

BC United leader Kevin Falcon will be hosting a town hall Feb 8, 2024. Joining him is Vernon-Lumby MLA hopeful, and current Mayor of Lumby, Kevin Acton.

The event will get underway at 6:30 p.m. at the Prestige Vernon Lodge & Conference Centre.

BC United encourages anyone to attend, “Join us, Vernon, for an evening of open discussion, debate, and to hear a BC United Caucus vision for a stronger, healthier, and prosperous British Columbia.”

The event is free but reservations are encouraged.