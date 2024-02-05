Vernon's Winter Carnival fun continues even after the sun goes down

Chelsey Mutter

Vernon Winter Carnival executive director Kris Fuller says she's excited for all the events happening throughout the week, and is proud of how the first weekend has come together.

"So good, so exciting. I have absolutely loved it and I've loved our community response," said Fuller.

After dark Winter Carnival fun continues Monday night with options to try speed skating, jive dancing or take part in a Drag Bingo.

Cheek to Cheek Dance studio will be hosting a 45 minute Rockabilly Jive lesson at their 30 Avenue location. They encourage you to bring a partner to their free event.

You could also try on a pair of speed skates with Vernon’s Speed Skating Club. The demo takes place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Kal Tire North rink. While the event is free pre-registration is required.

Or if you want a little more glitz and glam in your life, you might want to take in Ella’s Naughty Bingo starting at 7 p.m. This 19+ event will require two pieces of government issued ID and reserved seating.

Winter Carnival officially wraps up on Feb. 11, with events taking place each day and night throughout the week. A full list of events can be found on the carnival website.