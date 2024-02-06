Enderby area mosquito spray program heading to referendum

Photo: RDNO Mosquito control proposed for flood plains of Shuswap River

Residents in the Enderby area will be heading to the polls in a referendum over mosquito control.

The Regional District of North Okanagan has issued a public notice informing Electoral Area “F” residents of their upcoming voting options.

If approved, the RDNO would establish a bylaw and allow for annual spending of $289,000, to attack the habitat of mosquito larvae before they hatch.

The spraying would concentrate on mosquito breeding areas along the Shuswap River in the communities of Kingfisher, Aston Creek, Grindrod and Mara.

Public debate over the spray program goes beyond environmental concerns. Discourse online revolves around a perceived lack of Indigenous consultation and the local area director's rental home's proximity to the spray area.

The referendum is being held after the RDNO failed to get the proposal through the alternate approval process. The AAP requires 10% of eligible voters to submit forms in opposition to a proposal. In this case, 1,187 electors were opposed, or 30.7%. The failed AAP left the RDNO with the choice of abandoning the project, or send it to referendum.

While the cost of the referendum is not known, up to $30,000 has been earmarked for the vote, which if defeated, will be solely up to residents of Area 'F" to cover. It's another bone of contention among several voters who are already not happy.

Affected residents will have three opportunities to cast their ballots. Advance voting takes place Wednesday, Feb. 21 at RDNO offices in Coldstream, the other is at the Splatsin Community Centre on Feb. 28. Both advance polls run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

General voting will happen between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. at the Enderby Seniors Complex on March 2, 2024.