Vernon Olympian joins tennis legend to raise funds for youth sports

Photo: RBC JCC Sports Vernon Olympian gives back to sports community

A Vernon Olympian will be rubbing elbows with a tennis great at an upcoming sports fundraising dinner in Vancouver.

Vernon’s Elena Gaskell, a former Freestyle ‘Big Air’ world champion, will be joined by seven-time Grand Slam singles champion John McEnroe.

The pair have been invited to inspire guests at the 31st annual RBC JCC Sports Dinner later this month.

This will be Gaskell’s second consecutive year attending the event and one she is looking forward to.

“It was a great experience, meeting so many sports fans who are also really passionate about supporting community-level recreation in BC,” said Gaskell. “During the reception there was also a very competitive game of giant Jenga, with hundreds watching – which I won of course!”

Gaskell will be taking things a bit easier this year. She’s getting ready to undergo knee surgery Friday to repair an injury she suffered during training last month. Despite her recovery, she's still looking forward to taking pictures with guests while helping to raise funds for more accessible community programming in the greater Vancouver region.

“Last year I shared a stage with Rob Gronkowski, so I think I’ll be ready for John McEnroe,” said Gaskell. “They’re both big personalities so it will be a lot of fun.”

The RBC JCC Sports Dinner will be held Feb. 28 at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Vancouver.

The JCC provides scholarships and programs for members of the greater Vancouver community who wouldn’t otherwise have access.