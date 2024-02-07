ICBC says compensation could be possible for costs incurred from potholes in Vernon

Photo: Genevieve Daniels Cost compensation possible for pothole damage, says ICBC.

The aftermath of hitting a pothole then dealing with insurance claims for damaged rims and blown tires can be a frustrating experience.

According to ICBC most pothole related claims come during the winter during cold and wet weather and can be filed under “optional collision coverage.”

Spokesperson Lauren Champagne says the optional coverage can either be purchased through ICBC or another insurance company.

Genevieve Daniels was one of several motorists in Vernon who quickly found herself on the side of the highway after hitting a massive pothole near Okanagan College on Jan. 22.

She is still debating how she will pay for the fix.

“My costs for replacing my two rims and tire was $475. My deductible with insurance is $500 and so I'm wondering if using this route is worth the potential of it bringing up my premiums should I face another claim down the road,” she says.

Champagne confirms the impact on premiums varies for drivers based on how long they’ve been driving and how many claims they’ve made.

“Drivers with a long driver record with no chargeable claims may be eligible for claim forgiveness so the claim would not impact their premium,” Champagne says.

If drivers can safely take pictures of problem potholes, Champagne says, it could help with their claims. Photos should show any damage to vehicles and the exact location of the pothole should be determined.

“Potentially, a municipality could be responsible for vehicle damage related to a pothole. This would be in scenarios where the municipality didn’t take steps to repair or alert drivers of a pothole in a reasonable amount of time.”

She adds that if negligence can be proven against the party responsible for road maintenance, ICBC may be able to recover the cost of the claim, which wouldn’t impact a customer’s premium.

Each jurisdiction, municipality and/or the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure have their own procedures for handling these incidents.

Daniels has already started to explore this option and says information on the MoTI website “strongly encourages” drivers to put in a claim with their insurance before submitting a claim with the Ministry.

“We were told this may take several months to process if our claim meets eligibility for a refund,” she says.

ICBC recommends drivers reduce speed and increase following distance to allow for more reaction time when trying to avoid any road hazards including potholes.