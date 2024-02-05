Coldstream council to consider tax increase of 9.7 per cent in 2024

Photo: Castanet file photo

Coldstream administration is proposing net municipal tax increase of 9.7 per cent.

The District of Coldstream council will hear administrations present the proposed 2024 budget at a special meeting Monday evening at 6 p.m.

City staff say this budget year has “proven to be exceptionally difficult,” in terms of operations and resulting tax increases.

In a report submitted to council, district staff says nearly half of the 2024 tax increase can be attributed to factors outside of council’s control such as police contract increases and general inflation.

Staff also pointed to previous council decisions which will set in for 2024, including temporary tax relief in 2023, loss of daycare revenue and new shared mapping software.

“Only 12% of the 2024 tax increase has been at the current/recent discretion of council,” reads the report.

“This has included support to Restorative Justice and Living Lakes Canada, an increased legal/consulting budget to help address risks faced by the district, and paid-on-call fire department pay equity.”

New growth estimates for the city have offset the increase, property owners are facing a 9.7 per cent tax increase.

“Although administration would not expect this to be welcomed by residents and property owners, it is the reality faced by the district to operate as a viable local government and respond to present and forecasted needs of the community," the report to council says.

Staff estimate the typical single-family home in the district will be paying $155 more per year in municipal tax, for a total of $1,747 a year. People paying monthly through online banking can expect to pay about $13 more per month.

Staff is recommending council receive the plan, and authorize administration to begin a public consultation process. Read the full report here, and the budget breakdown here.