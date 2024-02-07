Okanagan Science Centre awarded for Tourism Excellence by Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce

Tracey Prediger

The red brick building on Highway 6 that was once the original Vernon Schoolhouse, is now an award winning tourist destination.

The Okanagan Science Centre captured the title of Tourism Excellence during the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce 39th annual Business Excellence Awards.

“Winning the Tourism award is huge for us,” says executive director Dione Chambers. “It’s huge for our staff who have been working really hard at bringing in new exhibits and new programs and it's a great thing for us to receive this award.”

The Okanagan Science Centre is open year round and welcomes more than 30,000 visitors through the doors every year.

Chambers credits the centre's hard working and innovative staff. Along with bringing in traveling exhibits every three months, staff take pride in the ever-changing programming.

“Our guests get a chance to see something new, something different that they wouldn’t necessarily get to see in Vernon,” Chambers says.

Because the science centre is a not-for-profit organization, it relies on help from the community. Most recently, The Men’s Shed donated and helped build an interactive periodic table that fills an entire wall and according to Chambers, the community partnerships don’t end there.

“We have a lot of tourism organizations here in this city and I think we all work together to encourage each other and to have visitors visit each sight. We are one of the ones that are open year round so we do benefit from the shoulder season as well as the winter season, but in the summertime it’s more of a partnership and about visiting all of the tourism sites here in Vernon.”

Family memberships for the Okanagan Science Centre are $75. That same membership can be used in 28 science centres across the country and another 300 internationally, so while you get the benefit of supporting local, you also have the chance to experience science all over the world.