Safety top of mind in Coldstream road reconstruction project

Photo: Google Maps

Coldstream councillors will consider alternatives to the reconstruction of School Road at their committee of the whole meeting on Monday.

The previously proposed project included a three-metre wide multi-use path from Highway 6 to Lavington Way to provide increased safety for pedestrians.

“Although School Road is not a high-volume road, it is a multi-purpose road and is used for a variety of purposes such as industrial, recreational, commuter, residential, and school/daycare activities,” reads the report. “This makes it a unique roadway to design and involves much consideration on how to make the road as safe as possible.”

Administration is recommending that council authorize staff to proceed with the design and construction of the path, as previously presented. It also recommended proceeding with the proposed parking lot at Lavington Park.

The report comes after council asked for alternatives to the preliminary design of School Road. Council sought the following:

Alternatives to the three-metre multi-use path along the southbound lane incorporated widening along both lanes.

Alternative design for the parking lot at Lavington Park incorporating perpendicular parking stalls and a path between the parking lot and the park.

Removal of the curve in the alignment of the road around the parking lot.

Viability of raising the road at Highway 6 to improve the road grade and the ability of trucks to turn left onto the highway.

The rehabilitation of School Road was awarded to Monaghan Engineering and Consulting for $117,114.

According to administration, additional fees may be billed by Monaghan for their time to investigate options in the report.

The School Road Project has an estimated cost of $2,335,201 to be funded through the Growing Communities Fund.