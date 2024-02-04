Vernon Winter Carnival fun carries on today with a full slate of activities

Thousands of people lined the streets of downtown Vernon Saturday for Vernon Winter Carnival parade.

The first full day of the 64th annul event was full of activities and for the first time in 50 years, the premier of BC attended some carnival activities.

David Eby was seen at Friday evening's balloon glow and on Saturday he attended a breakfast event before being part of the parade.

“We sent the invite in March with fingers crossed. We haven’t had a premier honoured by carnival since 1974,” said Kris Fuller, carnival executive director.

“We are super excited and honoured that he is here. His enthusiastic participation has already been noted as he’s been inside a hot air balloon, cheering on Kinshira Fire Juggling and the Vernon Girls Trumpet Band, as well as attended Carnivals’ VIP Breakfast.”

Fuller said at the Saturday morning breakfast, Eby connected with “community leaders, organizers, and fellow attendees in an intimate setting. The event allowed for meaningful conversations and the exchange of ideas, fostering a sense of camaraderie that is integral to the Vernon Winter Carnival experience.

“The highlight of Premier Eby's visit was undoubtedly the grand Parade, where he joined the procession of floats, performers, and community groups that marched through the heart of Vernon. The Premier's presence added an extra layer of prestige to this cherished tradition, underscoring the significance of the Winter Carnival in the cultural calendar of British Columbia.”

There are numerous events planned throughout the day today from ice sculptures at SilverStar Mountain Resort to a cocktail contest and much more.

For a full list of times, places and events, grab a carnival brochure or visit their website.