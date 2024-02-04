Vernon wildlife expert advises people to keep a close eye on their pets during coyote mating season

Photo: Pexels

Love is in the air for coyotes and that could spell trouble for the family dog.

Vernon wildlife expert Pete Wise said mating season for the wild canines will be taking place for the next few weeks, and that can make coyotes more aggressive.

Wise said coyotes could view a dog as prey, and will even lure the family pet to its demise.

“They will act like they want to play with the dog and lure it to an area where other coyotes will be waiting in the bushes,” Wise said. “Don't let your dog outside unsupervised.”

There are things people can do to protect themselves and their pets if they are walking in a natural area.

“Carry a stick,” said Wise. “And I don't mean a skinny stick, but a solid walking stick. Bear spray is also very affective when it comes to coyotes.”

B.C.'s Interior is prime habitat for coyotes.

“Coyotes are quite active in many communities, especially in the Interior, which is prime habitat for coyotes," WildSafeBC Program Manager Vanessa Isnardy told Castanet in an earlier interview.

"So, it’s a really important time of year to keep your pets on a leash and any young livestock, bring them into the barn at night. Keep any small livestock that you have behind fencing for sure."

Coyotes are more on edge during mating season, so keep your distance, and also try to avoid their dens over the spring months as they raise their young.

“Sometimes they’ll do what we call ‘escorting behaviour’ where they’ll follow you. It’s not because they’re interested in preying on you or your pet, but they just want to make sure that you leave the area,” said Isnardy.

According to WildSafeBC, coyote attacks on people are rare in B.C. but they can perceive pets on and off leash as a potential threat or prey. There have been reports of people, including children, bitten in North America and there has been one fatal human attack that occurred in Nova Scotia in 2009. In the event you encounter a coyote that behaves aggressively towards you or your pet:

Make yourself appear large, maintain eye contact and speak in a low firm voice or shout

Do not run or turn your back to it as this may trigger an attack

Pick up small pets and children immediately; older children should stay close and not try to run away

Wave your arms and if you have a walking stick or gardening implement such as a rake or shovel, be prepared to use it as a weapon against the coyote

Throw rocks, sticks or other objects in the animal’s vicinity

If the coyote continues to approach, do not run or turn your back on it, continue looking large and making noise while you slowly retreat. Move towards more people or into your home or vehicle

If the coyote attacks, deliver a series of blows either with your feet or a sturdy stick at the animal’s ribs and stomach

It is also important not to leave attractants like dog food or garbage that could attract coyotes.

It is illegal in BC to intentionally feed a predator whether it be a fox, coyote, bear or cougar.

Feeding wild animals can cause what is known as food conditioning, where the animals start to expect handouts from people.

Anyone who encounters aggressive wildlife to report it to the RAPP Line,1-877-952-7277. The information will be passed on to conservation officers.