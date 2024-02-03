Lumby Fire Department called to rural area north of town for house fire

Photo: Castanet file photo

A dog died in a house fire north of Lumby Friday afternoon.

The Lumby Fire Department were called to the house fire in a rural area north of the community at about 2 p.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, Fire Chief Tony Clayton says crews found heavy smoke billowing from the home and visible flames inside the structure.

Clayton said a crew of 13 firefighters knocked the flames down, but the home received extensive smoke and water damage.

No one was injured, but the family dog did not survive the blaze.

Clayton said the homeowner is insured and the cause of the fire was not deemed suspicious.