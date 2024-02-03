Vernon School District has updated its branding

Photo: SD22 Director of Indigenous Programs, Charity Sakakibara; Superintendent Dr. Christine Perkins; Vice-Chair, Kelli Sullivan; Chair Mark Olsen; Assistant Superintendent, Katherine Oviatt; Director of Facilities, Archie Stogianos; Secretary- Treasurer, Adrian Johnson.

School District 22 Strategic Plan rebranding is now complete.

The old wooden sign on 15th street has been replaced by a colourful sign symbolizing a more dynamic view of the future.

School district officials worked on the project for 18 months.

“We are a diverse community, and our new signage promotes and supports energy, community, inclusion, and engagement. We are heading in a new direction and one that offers pathways for all students to reach their own potential,” says Mark Olsen, board of education chair.

Vice-chair Kelli Sullivan said the new logo called the “ripple,” “depicts our beautiful surroundings and water, our many faces, our interconnectedness, diversity, and creativity. Throughout the rebranding we have been led by the land and our location on the unceded territory of the Syilx nation. The colours of Kalamalka Lake were the inspiration for the new colours of our logo.”

The motto also adorns the School Board Office site on 15th Street in Vernon.

Students, staff, families and the external community had input into producing ideas around the district's mission, vision and motto.

“Coming out of the pandemic they wanted to be seen, heard, understood, and they wanted to be inspired,” says Superintendent Christine Perkins. “In fact, it was students who came up with the idea of the motto: Dream. Believe. Achieve.”

The district launched their new website in January and prior to that, the entire maintenance fleet of vehicles was rebranded and all internal items such as print, media and facilities signage.