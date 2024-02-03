Vernon Winter Carnival has a full slate of activities

The 64th annual Vernon Winter Carnival is underway.

The winter party kicked off Friday evening with a balloon glow and other activities at Kal Tire Place.

There is a full slate of event planned for Saturday, including the popular parade that draws thousands of people to the downtown core.

Before the parade begins at noon, the inaugural One Miler Race takes place along the parade route. The One Miler Group 2 Fun Run directly follows the competitive race along the same route.

The parade then follows the runners along 27th Street before heading to Civic Park.

The parade route can be found in the winter carnival brochure, or online.

“After the parade you can hang out at Civic Park and enjoy face painting, there's food trucks, and the joyousness of the parade having just finished,” said Kris Fuller, carnival executive director.

This year also marks the first time in 50 years the BC premier will be at carnival when David Eby takes part in the parade.

The SnowGlobe Concert takes place at the Vernon Recreation Complex featuring COD Gone Wild, The Dirt Road Kings and DJ Lunchboxx.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are available online.

“There's so much more going on,” Fuller said of the first full day of carnival.

For a list of times, places and events grab a carnival brochure or go to the carnival website.