Premier David Eby in Vernon Friday to make several healthcare announcements

More healthcare resources for the North Okanagan are being announced during a stop in Vernon by British Columbia Premier David Eby and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

During an appearance at Vernon Jubilee Hospital Friday afternoon, Eby will announce a new in-patient psychiatric unit will be built at the hospital, while a new “primary-care network” will be established in the North Okanagan that will see nearly 75 new health-care provider positions in the region.

Additionally, Eby will highlight the coming completion of the expansion the Creekside Landing Community Campus, which will see an additional 90 more long-term care beds in Vernon.

The new psychiatric unit will consist of 44 single-occupancy patient rooms, replacing the 30 beds at the two existing psychiatric units at the hospital. But it's not expected to open until 2029.

“Increasing access to psychiatric care is critical to the health and well-being of people experiencing mental-health and substance-use issues and supporting their path to mental wellness," said Dix in a press release.

"That's why this project is so important. By continuing to invest in the expansion of mental-health services, we are taking action to help more people get the care they need faster and closer to home in communities like Vernon.”

Construction on the new unit is expected to begin in 2026, while occupancy is not expected until 2029.

With no walk-in clinics left in Vernon, the new “primary-care network” announced Friday will likely be a welcome addition to those in the North Okanagan.

“The work we are doing in Vernon and the broader North Okanagan and Shuswap region to hire dozens of primary health-care providers will mean more people will get better access to the services they need,” Eby said in a press release.

Eby says through the new network, the province will seek to directly hire family doctors, nurse practitioners, registered nurses and other healthcare staff. The province says about 22,500 people will find a healthcare provider over the next four years through the program.

The province will provide annual funding of $12.8 million to support the new network, along with one-time funding of $1.8 million.

With regards to the expansion of the Creekside Landing Community Campus long-term care home, the province awarded the contract back in 2022, and the new facility is expected to open on Feb. 20. When opened, the care home at 6190 Okanagan Landing Road will now have 160 publicly funded beds, an increase of 90.

“This expansion adds more beds in a comfortable, home-like setting,” Eby said. “Seniors deserve to age with dignity by receiving the care they need in the city they know and love. These beds also help take pressure off hospital beds in the community.”

Eby plans to stay in Vernon through Saturday, where he'll attend the Vernon Winter Carnival Parade.