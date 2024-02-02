COVID-20 outbreak at Vernon Jubilee Hospital is now over

Photo: Castanet file photo

Vernon Jubilee Hospital is now COVID free.

In late January, Interior Health declared an outbreak at the North Okanagan hospital.

IH said there was six cases of COVID-19, prompting the hospital to take action including, but not limited to, enhancing cleaning and disinfection, strengthening use of personal protective equipment (PPE), and allowing essential visitors only.

On Feb. 2, VJH was removed from the IH website that lists COVID outbreaks, meaning the outbreak is over.

Castanet has reached out to IH for more information.