Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre hosts production of Blizzard by FLIP Fabrique

A blizzard is coming to the North Okanagan.

Acclaimed Quebec-based circus company FLIP Fabrique is coming to Vernon to take everyone on a winter journey with the production Blizzard.

The circus presentation promises a crazy and poetic, wintery journey Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

The show is part of the Spotlight 2023-24 Special Presentation Series.

Blizzard pays homage to Quebec winters in an acrobatic, poetic and humorous way. Vignettes show the beauty of winter, from snowball fights to snow days.

Blizzard was created in Quebec City in the middle of winter in 2019 with temperatures of -20°C and snowstorms.

“We are so excited for this breathtaking trampoline circus company to come to our community,” said Erin Kennedy, VDPAC’s artistic director.

Created under the leadership of executive and artistic director Bruno Gagnon, the show makes audiences confront the impact of winter, not just in the outside world but in our homes and hearts. As the north wind freezes time, it explores challenging winter as an opportunity for a fresh start.

The show resembles an animated film, delving into the many aspects of winter from introspective calmness to children’s unbound joy when schools close. Crafted for all ages, the show mixes acrobatics, comedy and live music.

“FLIP Fabrique is a company that was founded because of the friendship between circus artists. The heart and soul of FLIP is to make every show evoke a lighthearted camaraderie,” Gagnon said.

Audiences can expect a captivating series of acrobatic disciplines, from aerial hoops to Chinese Pole and German Wheel.

Tickets are $50 for adults, $47 for seniors, $45 for students and $30 for first two rows for all ages. '

The performance is one hour 15 minutes with no intermission.

Tickets are available online or by calling 250-549-SHOW (7469).