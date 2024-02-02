Vernon's favourite marmot, Okanagan Okie, is calling for an early spring this year

Photo: Darren Handschuh Allan Brooks Nature Centre manager Cheryl Hood and Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming with Okanagan Okie.

Based on the mild winter, it should come as no surprise Vernon's favourite groundhog has predicted an early spring.

Okanagan Okie was brought out at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre Friday morning and he did not see his shadow, meaning spring is on the way.

Of course, using a stuffy of a yellow-bellied marmot to predict the weather is not the most scientific approach, but it a fun tradition the ABNC started three years ago.

“It's just a fun thing to do,” said Cheryl Hood, ABNC manager. “It's also about educating and talking to people about the marmots. We don't see them right now because they are hibernating.”

Hood said a stuffy is used because waking a live marmot from its winter slumber is detrimental to the health of the wild critter.

“It not really fair to wake an animal up and use them for what is not really the best weather prediction,” she said. “It will actually shorten their lifespan. If you pull them out of hibernation they don't live as long. If you want to see them in the wild, come up and visit us in the summer.”

And as is tradition, Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming was on hand to read the official proclamation that winter is on the way out.

The centre, located off of Commonage Road, will officially open for the season on April 20. A full slate of special events is being planned for 2024 as well.