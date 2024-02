Photo: Castanet file photo

Premier David Eby and Minister of Health Adrian Dix will be in Vernon Friday for an announcement regarding health care in the region.

Eby and Dix will be joined by Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu at the 2 p.m. press conference.

No details were provided in an email from the premier's office other than the announcement will be about “improving access to health care in Vernon and the North Okanagan.”

The press conference will be live-streamed on Castanet.