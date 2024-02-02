Co-op Community Spaces providing grants to projects in the North Okanagan-Shuswap regions

Photo: Co-op

Co-op Community Spaces is back for its 10th year, supporting local projects dedicated to recreation, environmental conservation and urban agriculture.

Co-op invites registered non-profit organizations, registered charities or community service co-operatives to apply online through March 1 for funding between $25,000 and $150,000.

“The Armstrong Regional Co-operative is proud to support organizations and projects that make a difference to our members and our community,” said marketing and community relations manager Jason Keis. “We encourage all local community organizations working on eligible projects, who could benefit from capital funding, to apply.”

To learn more about Co-op Community Spaces or apply for funding, click here.