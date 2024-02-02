Vernon singer Lee Dinwoodie has released his latest single after recovering from a near-death experience

Photo: Lee Dinwoodie

A brush with death has given a Vernon-based singer a new perspective on life.

Lee Dinwoodie nearly died from a blood infection that damaged his heart.

“I had a near-death experience in 2022 and I made a conscious decision that if I fully recovered I would refocus my career. I have been very fortunate to have made a life out of my music and it has taken me some incredible places. With the encouragement of colleagues, family and friends, I started writing, performing and recording again and I’m very proud of 'Nothing Like Her,'” Dinwoodie said of his latest single.

'Nothing Like Her' is the story of a group of guys who go out for drinks on a weekday night when out of the blue comes a captivating girl who can sing and dance and grabs their attention like nothing before.

Dinwoodie was born in an Alberta farming community east of Edmonton and has country in his blood. He has performed in festivals and events throughout North America and Europe including Big Valley Jamboree, Merritt Mountain Music Festival, France Country Music Festival and a private function for the Prince of Monaco.

Dinwoodie is a much sought after entertainer for rodeos and country events. He has recorded in Nashville and toured extensively, opening for John Denver, Travis Tritt and The Gatlin Brothers, among others.

He was inducted into Merritt, B.C. 's Walk of Stars and has been involved in many videos, TV shows and radio airplay in North America and Europe throughout his career.

Jeff Johnson, Canadian Country Music Association award-winning producer, songwriter and country singer, teamed up with Dinwoodie to create the single.

Johnson is a also a Juno-nominated producer and songwriter of the year and multiple British Columbia Country Music Association award-winner including five-time producer of the year and one-time songwriter of the year.

To listen to 'Nothing Like Her,' click here.