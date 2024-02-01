Coldstream council looking to change bylaw that would allow councillors to attend electronically

Photo: District of Coldstream

The District of Coldstream is looking at changing the way counsellors meet.

The district will consider expanding the ability of council members to participate electronically at council, committee and other meetings.

Coldstream is also looking into holding two council meetings per year in Lavington.

Council will consider adoption of Council Procedure Amendment bylaw at the Feb. 12, council meeting at 6 p.m. in the Coldstream Municipal Hall.

The meeting is open for public in person or electronic attendance.

Copies of the proposed bylaw may be seen on the Coldstream website or at the Coldstream Municipal Hall through Feb. 12, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding statutory holidays.