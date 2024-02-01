One person taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in downtown Vernon

Photo: Castanet file photo

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Vernon.

North Okanagan-Vernon RCMP Const. Chris Terleski said at around noon Thursday, police were called to a report of pedestrian being struck at the intersection of 31st Street and 30th Avenue.

“The driver of the vehicle was turning onto 30th Avenue from 31st Street when they collided with the person who was crossing through the intersection,” Terleski said.

“The pedestrian was transported from the scene to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.”

The driver of the vehicle remained at scene and was issued a Motor Vehicle Act violation for failing to yield to a pedestrian.