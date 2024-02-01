RCMP Appreciation Day started in Vernon 2020, now an annual event

Photo: Castanet file photo

Today is a special day for the men and women of the RCMP.

The annual RCMP Appreciation Day honours members of the Red Serge for keeping our communities safe.

Vernon residents Martin von Holst, Andy Wylie and Guy Bailey were the driving force behind the creation of the annual day of thanks.

A petition with more than 1,000 names on it was presented to then-MLA Eric Foster who endorsed the plan to honour Canadian Mounties and worked to get his political colleagues to support the plan.

Conservative MP Mel Arnold was also quick to support the idea and the first RCMP Appreciation Day was held on Feb. 1, 2020.

"We are humbled and honoured that individuals in Vernon took it upon themselves to create a petition, meet with elected officials across the province, and work with their local MLA to recommend that the BC Legislature proclaim Feb. 1 as Royal Canadian Mounted Police Appreciation Day in British Columbia,” said Cpl. Tania Finn at the inaugural appreciation day.

In a written statement, Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, praised the RCMP for all they do.

“Across British Columbia, from our largest cities to remote villages and Indigenous communities, we depend on police officers to protect our neighbourhoods and businesses, while strengthening community connections. Every day they courageously uphold public safety, putting their lives at risk so the rest of us can live in peace,” Farnworth said.

“Throughout Canada, the past year has been exceptionally difficult for policing as numerous officers have died in the line of duty. Those losses resonate deeply with British Columbians and are a wrenching reminder of the risks officers face every day as they protect us from crime and violence. These fallen officers were our friends, family members and pillars of our communities, and we will honour their sacrifice and service always.

“I invite all British Columbians to show their support for the RCMP and all police officers serving across our province and thank them for the incredible work they do every day.”