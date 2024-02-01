Vernon RCMP call in firefighters after man threatens to set Coldstream home ablaze

Photo: Castanet file photo

Vernon Mounties called firefighters for support during an incident earlier this week after a man allegedly threatened to set fire to a home.

RCMP Const. Chris Terleski said on Tuesday around 3 p.m., police received a report of a disturbance at a residence on Ponderosa Way in Coldstream.

“Initial information provided to police was that an assault had occurred and during the altercation, one of the individuals allegedly threatened to set fire to the property,” Terleski said in a press release.

As a precautionary measure, police requested assistance from the Coldstream Fire Department, which attended the scene. No fire was set and one person was arrested.

The individual was later released from custody and police are continuing to investigate.