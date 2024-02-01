Gerry Brunelle's storefront display pays homage to businesses and a tribute to Vernon's Winter Carnival

Tracey Prediger

Setting up a Christmas display in his storefront window is a labour of love Gerry Brunelle starts every year right after Remembrance Day. And every year he adds a little something.

“I bought a new building for it and it was a candy store, and for fun I made a tiny little written sign saying Cotton’s on it for Cotton’s Chocolates next door,” says Brunelle who owns Gerry’s Downtowne Spectacle Shoppe.

Next he made a sign for his optical store. Soon he was cutting up business cards of neighbouring shops and beyond. His once Christmas display morphed into an homage to dozens of local businesses and a timely tribute to Vernon’s Winter Carnival that is catching the attention of many passers by.

“When it was colder, they would stop and look but wouldn't stay too long, but now sometimes they’ll stay for a half an hour,” beams Brunelle, who is particularly proud of the moon rising above the mountains silhouetting the howling coyotes.

Brunelle smiles when he says it’s a chance for his inner child to run amok.

Every tree is glued to a penny then painted with a white titanium paint. The sticks being used to build a dam by tiny beavers are made of toothpick Brunelle broke and hand painted himself. He’s lost track of the hours put into the display and says the idea behind “this whole thing” is to bring a smile to two faces, "one is mine and the other is whoever goes by.”