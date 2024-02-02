Vernon jade carver awarded gold medal in Chinese competition

Photo: Deborah Wilson

Another gold medal has been awarded to an internationally acclaimed Vernon sculptor, from Suzhou China.

Deborah Wilson’s winning entry to the Suzhou Arts and Crafts Association’s international jade exhibition was a Cicada carved in BC’s Cassiar Nephrite Jade.

“These remarkable insects symbolize immortality and resurrection in Chinese jade culture, going back thousands of years. Cicadas were also sacred to Apollo - they sang ecstatically for the Ancient Greeks,” says Wilson.

The competition is part of the Zi Gang Bei Exhibitions and provides jade artists from all over the world the opportunity to meet and observe the works of highly esteemed Chinese master carvers.

Wilson holds two previous gold medals from the same event, for Earth Mother, a sculpture in a rare Wyoming Jade in 2019, and an Okanagan Painted Turtle, carved in BC’s Cassiar Jade, awarded in 2014.

The Suzhou Arts and Crafts Association has been inviting western carvers to participate in the Zi Gang Bei Exhibitions since 2012. One sculptor, Andrew Shaw, based in China said “outsiders” from Canada, the US, New Zealand, Australia and Germany have started to have an influence on jade carver works in China.

“On this last trip, we observed once again how tradition still rules for their themes and style but with each show since my first time in 2014, a more contemporary approach in both subject matter and treatment of their materials has become quite evident,” said Wilson.

“I was thrilled to be back once again after the global shutdown and will start thinking about what to create for the upcoming 14th annual exhibition. The language barrier is not a hindrance as our collective work speaks volumes to each one of us. I look forward to continuing the conversation.”

Wilson’s monumental jade sculpture “Kalamalka Reflections,” adjacent to Vernon’s Museum on 32nd Avenue, was created for the city at an international sculpture symposium, OTISS 2002.