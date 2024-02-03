Photo: Vernon Snowmobile Association

The Vernon Snowmobile Association chalet on Silver Star Mountain is complete.

The new chalet will be unlocked at all times and will offer a place of sanctuary for snowmobilers and snowshoers in the winter and mountain bikers and hikers in the summer.

The original structure was built in 1967 and had reached the end of its serviceable life.

Donations both monetary and materials/labour were provided by many local companies along with a $100,000 grant from the province. Construction began in the fall of 2022 when the old chalet was demolished.

The new chalet is built to last the next 60 years with a vaulted ceiling, large windows allowing in natural light and an all-cedar interior.

An opening ceremony is planned for March 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“All members of the public including past and present club members are invited to attend. There will be a BBQ for lunch and a fire pit,” said Grant Anderson, with the VSA.

“Those without snowmobiles are welcome to attend as transportation to the chalet will be provided with shuttle service leaving from the snowmobile parking lot on Sovereign Lake Road.

“The chalet build would not have been possible without the generous contribution of many local organizations and the tireless efforts of many club members.”

The VSA is the oldest operating snowmobile club in BC, forming in 1967.