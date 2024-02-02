64th annual Vernon Winter Carnival now officially underway

Chelsey Mutter

The Vernon Winter Carnival returns for its 64th year today.

The popular event goes until Feb. 11 with events planned each day, with some events running throughout the week and a half.

Executive director Kris Fuller says she'll be trying to attend all 138 events.

"So many of the things you know and love are still happening, they just have a little twist to them," said Fuller.

Weather permitting, the popular Balloon Glow returns Friday evening. It’s been moved to Kal Tire Place and Kin Park because Polson Park is too wet.

Weather conditions have also cancelled the Snow Sculpture competition, as there’s not enough snow. Instead, ice-sculptures will be created by Carvewel Creations and displayed throughout SilverStar Village with a peoples' choice competition taking place Sunday.

Voting starts at 10 a.m. with the winner being announced at noon.

"We have our parade, so that goes ahead rain or shine because we are Vernonites, we are BCers and we don't mind about the weather, we've done it in minus 17. That's going to be great," said Fuller. The parade begins at noon on Saturday.

The Cocktail competition begins today and runs until Feb. 11. Local restaurants have created special carnival cocktails to be tried at $10 per drink. A list of participating restaurants can be found online.

The 19+ Sip & Savour event is back but at the Vernon recreation centre auditorium after outgrowing its previous venue. People can sample drinks and food items through tokens which cost $3, tickets are still available for $35.

For a full list of times, places and events pick up a carnival brochure or visit the carnival website.