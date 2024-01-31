Vernon's Cobbler's Rack offering $1,000 reward for information on a break in last Saturday

Photo: Tracey Prediger

A reward is being offered for information on whoever broke into a local shoe store.

On Jan. 27 at about 6 a.m., someone smashed two widows at Vernon's Cobbler's Rack on 30th Avenue.

Several items, including high-end leather handbags, were stolen.

Cobbler's Rack is offering a reward of $1,000 for the arrest and prosecution of whoever broke into the downtown business.

The windows are currently covered with sheets of plywood with a notice offering money for the information.

“In an effort to expedite the investigation and encourage community involvement, we are offering a reward of $1,000 for any information that leads to the apprehension and prosecution of those responsible,” the bright-yellow notice says.

Cobbler's is asking for anyone with information on the crime to contact the RCMP.

“We believe that with the support of our vigilant community, we can bring those responsible to justice,” the notice reads.

The notice assures that “confidentiality is of the utmost importance.”

“This incident has left us deeply saddened and concerned, not only for the well-being of our business but for the impact on our community as well,” said a post on the Cobbler's Rack Facebook page the morning of the break in.

“As a locally-owned establishment, we take pride in being part of this wonderful community, and this unfortunate event has shaken us.”

This is the second time in two years Cobbler's Rack has been the target of thieves.