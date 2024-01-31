Vernon Winter Carnival SnowGlobe Concert takes place Saturday at Vernon Recreation Complex

Music lovers will be getting two party bands for the price of one at the Vernon Winter Carnival SnowGlobe Concert this weekend.

Hailed as the “biggest live music event to hit Vernon this February,” the Dirt Road Kings, COD Gone Wild and DJ Lunchboxx will be performing at the Vernon Recreation Complex Saturday starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the 19+ event are $35 and there will be a beer garden and concession on site.

Based out of the Okanagan, COD Gone Wild is a Celtic-inspired band focused on giving traditional music a modern edge.

Blending the varied talents of musicians whose classical, folk, rock and jazz backgrounds fuse together to create a dynamic and unique sound that instantly connects and resonates with audiences.

The Dirt Road Kings are a homegrown Okanagan country music band delivering high-energy country rock.

DJ Lunchboxx has put on a show at numerous Okanagan venues including the Funtastic Slo-Pitch Tournament and Music Festival.