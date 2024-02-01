Jack Semple to play Gordon Lightfoot tribute shows in Vernon

Gordon Lightfoot may be gone, but he is far from forgotten.

Jack Semple brings his Gordon Lightfoot Tribute show to Vernon this weekend.

Semple said he followed Lightfoot’s career closely over the decades, and the music resonated with him to the point where he decided to record a cover album. He said he was able to give a copy of the album to Lightfoot himself during a concert in 2007.

“I did a tribute album of Gordon Lightfoot pieces, all instrumental guitar versions,” he said.

“He happened to be playing at the casino in Regina while I was in the process of making it, so I talked my way backstage and got to meet him and give him a copy of my work in progress. He was very gracious and promised to listen to it.”

Lightfoot did listen to the cover album, and Semple said Lightfoot called him personally two weeks later to share his thoughts.

“He said he listened to all the pieces and said he liked nine of them, except for one of them I should try again – a song called ‘Don Quixote’ – he said it ‘sounded like a bit of a handful,’ ” Semple said.

“I hung up the phone and I was so thrilled to have just talked to Gordon Lightfoot.

“I listened to my version of ‘Don Quixote’ again and I thought to myself, ‘It was pretty good.’ The phone then rang again and it was Gordon Lightfoot and he said he just listened to ‘Don Quixote’ again and said ‘It was pretty good; I wouldn’t redo it.’ I had just got a ringing endorsement from the author, so that was a big thrill for me.”

Semple also recently made it to the semi-finals in the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tenn. by winning the Saskatoon Blues Challenge.

Hailed as the world's largest gathering of blues musicians, the annual event was held in more than 20 clubs and featured some of the best blues artists on the land.

“I am a bit disappointed, but I am happy with my performance. I practiced hard to play well and I didn’t suck, and now I am excited to be headed to Vernon,” Semple said.

Semple will be performing at the 1516 Pub Friday starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the intimate show are $75.

Semple will then take to the stage of the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. show.

Tickets are $55 including fees and taxes. A limited number of economy seats are available for $30 including fees and taxes.