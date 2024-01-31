SC carts team with Vernon Golf and Country Club to allow members to drive from home to tee box

Photo: SC Carts Partnership between local SC Carts and Vernon Golf and Country Club announced

Don’t be surprised to find yourself driving alongside a fancy, souped-up golf cart this spring.

SC Carts, a local low-speed electric-vehicle manufacturer, and the Vernon Golf and Country Club have teamed up to allow golfers to drive from home right onto the course.

SC Carts issued a press release saying the “exclusive collaboration marks a significant milestone in the golfing community,” as their vehicles will now be permitted to drive on the fairways of the VGCC this season.

"This partnership with Vernon Golf & Country Club is a game-changer," said Jeffery Holomis, CEO of SC Carts. "We're thrilled to offer golfers the luxury and convenience of driving their own street-legal golf cart directly from their home to the golf course. It's an unprecedented level of freedom and flexibility in the golfing world."

Adam Blair, golf club general manager, shares the excitement of working with a “superior brand” like SC Carts. He and the club's board welcome the convenience it will bring members.

“This will truly provide our members an experience unparalleled in the Vernon area, “ says Blair of the collaboration that kicks off this golf season.

According to the release, the partnership leverages SC Cart’s unique position as the first, and only, manufacturer approved by Transport Canada to produce street legal LSV’s (low-speed vehicles) in their category.

This also means SC’s drivers will be able to run errands after hitting the links without going home to switch vehicles.

Owning a locally manufactured LSV is not limited to golfers, to see SC Carts full range of electric vehicles click here.