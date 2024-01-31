Local Losers and Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre team up for concert

Photo: Local Losers

A Vernon community hub turned artistic event planning extraordinaire has partnered with another Vernon organization.

Local Losers and the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre have teamed up for the live music show 'Underground.' The performance will feature local bands Ranger, Tidal Baby and The Whelms.

“We have brought together three of our favourite bands, who have come up alongside us,” said Noah McLeod with Local Losers.

“Ranger is visiting from Victoria, reuniting Vernon musicians with their hometown. They are playing with two staples of the Vernon underground music scene, Tidal Baby and The Whelms. These three groups have deep community ties, and it is so exciting to bring them all together for one amazing night of live music."

Part of the Spotlight series, the show is set to take place Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Marie Fleming Hall of the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre. Tickets for the all-ages show cost $15 and are available online.

Performing arts society artistic director Erin Kennedy says the BC Touring Council and Canadian Heritage have provided funding support for the showcase.

“Noah and Local Losers Underground have been a blast to work with – we can’t wait for the show,” Kennedy said.

Ranger is an Indie soul/rock band fronted by guitarist and singer-songwriter Shane Ranger, and draws inspiration from musical influences like Bahamas and The Black Keys.

Tidal Baby is an energetic, modern take on instrumental music, taking inspiration from legends like Link Wray and Dick Dale.

The Whelms are a collaboration from the Okanagan/Shuswap region and bring a unique blend of country roots, punk, '70s rock, grunge and metal.

Contributed Local Losers Underground