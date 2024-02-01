Thousands in prizes at annual Vernon Winter Carnival raffle

Photo: Vernon Winter Carnival

Thousands of dollars in prizes are up for grabs at the Vernon Winter Carnival raffle.

A single ticket is $20 and the lucky winner will be able to set sail with the first prize of a houseboat trip from Twin Anchors Houseboat Vacations valued at $7,600.

Second prize is two e-bikes from Electric Fat Bike Company retailing at more than $4,462.

Other prizes include:

$1,000 Your Way from Valley First, A Division of First West Credit Union

$1,000 Gift Certificate from Downtown Vernon Association

$1,000 in Armstrong Regional Coop Gift Certificates

$1,000 Gift Certificate to Halycon Hot Springs

The combined total value of the prizes is more than $16,000.

Tickets are one for $20, three for $50 or 10 for $150.

Raffle tickets are on sale until Feb. 10. The draw will be held Feb. 13.

Tickets an be purchased online, at the carnival office, 3401 35 Ave., or at one of the pop-up ticket booths that can be found around town.