Vernon art gallery hosting Valentines Prom for all ages

Photo: Vernon Public Art Gallery

Anyone who missed out on school dances will have a second chance this Valentines day.

A Valentines Prom hosted by the Vernon Public Art Gallery is taking place Feb. 14 to celebrate love, art and good vibes.

“Bring your partner, friends, or come solo and meet new people who share your passion for art and music,” says the gallery.

Being exhibited is Beautiful Parasites by Tammy Salzl, an immersive installation to transport art enthusiasts to a “magical fairytale place.”

Attendees can take a classic prom photo in the photo booth, design a valentines card, or get a prom-inspired caricature done by Brennan from Pranic Forest.

Prom-goers will receive a welcome drink based off another prom classic, spiked punch. Prizes for prom King and Queen (and everything in between) will be awarded, there will also be door prizes up for grabs.

The event is sponsored by Woolley & Co, and VPAG is partnering with Becky’s Back Door Beans to showcase local musical talents, Norsu, and DJ BG.

The event starts at 7 p.m. and tickets cost $25 if pre-purchased here, and $30 if purchased at the door.