Armstrong's Interior Provincial Exhibition theme will be Denim in the Dirt this year

Photo: IPE

Cowpokes and city folk alike are being invited to celebrate ‘Denim in the Dirt’ at the 123rd Interior Provincial Exhibition.

Each year the IPE and Stampede creates a unique theme focusing on one of its many divisions.

“For 2024, we are proud to bring together our Sewing, Quilting, and Fancywork division with everything denim,” said general manager Heather King in a press release.

“Quilting has been part of the fair since the beginning, and we felt that since denim and jeans have also been a part of the farming and rodeo lifestyle for decades, the combination is perfect.”

IPE directors and staff are encouraging guests, vendors, businesses and parade entries to embrace the ‘Denim in the Dirt’ theme.

“We all have a favourite pair of jeans whether they’re dark, light, acid wash, or full of holes. Jeans are a ubiquitous part of our wardrobe, and they have been forever,” said King.

“Many stars have even sung about our passion for denim including Neil Diamond with ‘Forever in Blue Jeans’ or ‘Baby’s got her Blue Jeans on’ by George Strait.”

The 123rd IPE takes place Aug. 28 to Sept. 1 at the Armstrong Fair Grounds.