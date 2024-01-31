Warm weather has forced the Vernon Winter Carnival to cancel annual snow sculpture competition

Photo: Festival Seekers

Mother Nature has put the kibosh on the annual BC Snow Sculpture competition at SilverStar Mountain resort.

So, the Vernon Winter Carnival is shifting plans to accommodate the warmer-than-usual weather.

Carnival officials said in a press release that the large snow blocks used for the sculptures are not feasible this year.

“There is not enough snow for the series of five large blocks and in honouring the high level of sculpting and artistry that the sculpture competition offers, we have made the tough decision to change direction,” said Kris Fuller, carnival executive director.

“We will be carving a series of ice-carvings by Carvewel Creations throughout the village.”

There will be five carvings, done in the carnival theme 'Games’ and celebrating the sponsors The Cooperators Insurance, the Arts Council of the North Okanagan, TekMar, TMS: Transition Marketing Services and Vernon Winter Carnival.

“Of course it’s disappointing to make this tough decision,” said Roel Van de Crommenacker, carnival director and event manager. “We’ve been in contact with SilverStar Mountain, watching the weather and trying to make it work. It was hard to tell the teams. They were all disappointed but understood, and they are all really keen to return next year when conditions are once again favourable.’

The ice blocks are 10x20x40 inches and take approximately two hours each to carve.

Tyler Welfing, lead carver, is looking forward to the challenge of creating game-themed carvings.

There will still be a People’s Choice award ceremony at SilverStar Mountain Resort Sunday.

Voting starts at 10 a.m. and the winner will be announced at noon.