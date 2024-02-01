Work to Coldstream's Rotary Pier is ready to proceed, waiting on permits

Photo: District of Coldstream

Rotary Pier in Coldstream is set to be rebuilt before this summer, as long as provincial permits come through.

Coldstream Mayor Ruth Hoyte says the project is intended to go forward before the busy summer period.

“If we do not receive the permit in a timely manner, we will have to wait until fall,” said Hoyte.

The district is waiting for site-alteration and heritage-inspection permits.

Hoyte says Coldstream has already submitted notification under Section 11 of the water sustainability act, for works below the high water line of Kalamalka Lake.

Coldstream also requested a project review from the federal government, under the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

In January 2023 council heard the pier could collapse in five years.

The estimated cost to repair the pier with steel pilings is $500,000, and three Regional District of North Okanagan electoral areas will be chipping in funds.

Electoral Area B is contributing $10,000, Area C is donating $50,000 and Electoral Area D will be providing $10,000.

The provincial government was not able to provide an update on the state of the permits at the time of publication.